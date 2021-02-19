Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Fencing for safety

I think the fact that we now have double fencing and razor wire around the Capitol Hill buildings as well as the National Guard — as a result of the January 6th debacle — for the safety and security of our elected officials and all other employees really makes the case for a border fence on our southern border for the same reasons: safety and security for American citizens in the USA.

If our goal is to keep our elected officials and staff safe I think our border state citizens deserve the same courtesy.

Greg Schuster

Spokane

 

