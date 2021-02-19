A flawed process

The latest attempt to Impeach the president resulted in an outcome less than satisfactory. Was justice done? The Senate is not the venue for an impeachment trial. The jurors (the senators) are biased according to their political affiliation. In a conventional trial they would be dismissed.

The best venue would be the Supreme Court, the charges, witnesses and defense would be presented to the court. The Supreme Court would vote on the evidence presented. If nothing changes we can expect similar verdicts.

David Williams

Liberty Lake