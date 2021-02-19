Freedom to ignore speech

Now that Mr. Trump has lost the bully pulpit of the presidency, he (or his disciples) may again claim that Twitter is denying him his First Amendment right of free speech. It is useful to explicitly quote the words of the Constitution, abbreviated to just that:

“Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech… .”

This is a mandate on Congress, not on all persons, either human or legal entities like corporations. In brief, the Constitution even then speaks of freedom of speech: you can say whatever you want (subject to the standard restrictions against things like shouting “fire”). The Constitution however, says nothing about compelling others to listen to you.

If Twitter can be forced to provide Mr. Trump with a platform, on the same principles I could demand that (God forbid!) the Spokesman-Review letters editor publish anything I send in.

Timothy Rolfe

Spokane