Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Freedom to ignore speech

Now that Mr. Trump has lost the bully pulpit of the presidency, he (or his disciples) may again claim that Twitter is denying him his First Amendment right of free speech. It is useful to explicitly quote the words of the Constitution, abbreviated to just that:

“Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech… .”

This is a mandate on Congress, not on all persons, either human or legal entities like corporations. In brief, the Constitution even then speaks of freedom of speech: you can say whatever you want (subject to the standard restrictions against things like shouting “fire”). The Constitution however, says nothing about compelling others to listen to you.

If Twitter can be forced to provide Mr. Trump with a platform, on the same principles I could demand that (God forbid!) the Spokesman-Review letters editor publish anything I send in.

Timothy Rolfe

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430