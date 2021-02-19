Thank you CHAS, Guard

We would like to thank CHAS for setting up and administering the mass COVID vaccinations at the Spokane Arena. We had tried so many other locations and were unable to get an appointment for the vaccine.

Once my husband and I arrived at the arena, the National Guard was phenomenal in directing us to where we needed to go and in guiding us through the whole process. I know many people are still waiting and we hope they will all be able to get scheduled quickly. We could not be more grateful. Thank you, CHAS, and the National Guard.

Mary Ann and Joe Busch

Spokane