Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Thank you CHAS, Guard

We would like to thank CHAS for setting up and administering the mass COVID vaccinations at the Spokane Arena. We had tried so many other locations and were unable to get an appointment for the vaccine.

Once my husband and I arrived at the arena, the National Guard was phenomenal in directing us to where we needed to go and in guiding us through the whole process. I know many people are still waiting and we hope they will all be able to get scheduled quickly. We could not be more grateful. Thank you, CHAS, and the National Guard.

Mary Ann and Joe Busch

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430