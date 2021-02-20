Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Energy questions unasked

In response to: “Inland Northwest protected, but not immune from power changes,” (Feb. 18):

Are local energy utility providers taking climate change into account? The progression of climate change due to the burning of fossil fuels means that more extreme and previously unlikely situations — such as the winter storm in Texas — are now more likely to occur.

The article on power outages in the Pacific Northwest does not describe whether and how local energy utilities are preparing for a variety of different extreme events, such as the possibility of simultaneous increased electricity demand in the summer due to extreme heat and declining supply due to a drop in snowpack from warming winters — or power outages as a result of wildfires.

The Spokesman-Review should interview researchers such as Dr. Sayanti Mukherjee, who found that energy utility providers in the United States underestimate changes in electricity demand because of climate change.

Power outages kill and we should be asking tough questions of our energy utility providers and policy makers.

Claire Richards

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430