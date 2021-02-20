Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Falling in line

There is something very wrong in our country right now. The seven Republican senators who voted to find Donald Trump “Not Guilty” are all being censured by their party.

It is said that “Democrats just want to fall in love, but Republicans just want to fall in line.” That seems to be true. Why not just have a bunch of robots sit in the senators’ seats and be instructed by the party leader on how they should vote? We the taxpayers could just pay one salary and it would save us a heck of a lot of money.

One GOP leader said “We do not send you to Congress to vote your conscience.” Well that makes sense, as they have no conscience. What example do I have of that? 27 dead little first-graders in Connecticut. What was done? Absolutely nothing! 17 students murdered in Florida and what was done? Absolutely nothing! Well, that is not quite true, they elected a woman as a representative who calls it all a “false flag.”

Sandra Boynton

Rathdrum

 

