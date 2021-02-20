Flags show true colors

I watched the Biden/Harris inauguration — what a huge, positive change from the last four years. The four-year nightmare that our country just endured, four years of MAGA supporters hijacking our country, while flying their Confederate flags along with a variety of other treasonous flags and claiming that if you do not support the Trumpian agenda you are not patriotic.

To the contrary, I consider that many, if not most MAGA followers that have been displaying Trump flags along with “Confederate,” “Don’t tread on me” and any number of other flags to be anti-patriotic, treasonous actions. The Confederate South was a complete and treasonous act against our U.S. Constitution and a United States. If extremist, racist, MAGA people continue to insult our country, we need to treat them as treasonous, unpatriotic outcast. True patriots do not lie or accept lies or ingratiate treasonous flags with our democratic stars and stripes.

If you fly the American flag along with any or all the other flags (Confederate, Trump, Gadsen, QAnon, etc.), you are not a true patriot as these other other flags signify your opposition to the American flag as well as the U.S. Constitution.

Marty Stitsel

Sandpoint