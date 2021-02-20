GOP fealty
Sat., Feb. 20, 2021
Will Idaho Sens. Risch and Crapo now push legislation to hoist the Trump flag over the Stars and Stripes, since that where their loyalty lies?
Rick Gallinger
Greenacres, Wash.
Sat., Feb. 20, 2021
