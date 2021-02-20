Our present state

After listening to the news on radio and TV, and reading various news sources for the past several days, weeks, months and years; I have the following observations to make:

Unless you have taken the quarantine recommendations to a new level, it is impossible to not be affected in some way by the election issues, impeachment proceedings this week or the constant concern of the corona virus. And in a seemingly increasing way, we are being bombarded by political and inflammatory rhetoric on social media, TV and radio.

I want to propose that this is a distraction from matters that are far more important than who is president or who is in leadership positions or even how we are going to overcome the corona virus threat.

There are matters of eternal importance that make the present issues fade to nothing. There is a time coming when our state of being will be set for eternity, without possibility of change. Every one of us, after our death, will be consigned to an eternal state of happiness or extreme despair.

I encourage everyone to not be overcome by the influences that threaten to dominate our minds and enflame our passions; but to seek out the truth of who God is, and how to escape the wrath to come.

Neil Verduin

Spokane