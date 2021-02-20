In 2016, Ted Cruz said that “Donald Trump has a consistent pattern for inciting violence.” He further said Trump is a “pathological liar, utterly amoral, a serial philanderer and a narcissist like this country has never seen before.”

Rand Paul said … “Trump is like a speck of dirt that flies in your eyes, scratching away at your cornea until it blinds you with its filth, and then makes fun of you.” “Donald Trump is a delusional narcissist, an orange faced windbag. A speck of dirt is more qualified to be president.”

Marco Rubio said Trump was a “con man, with a spray-on tan.” He said Trump “will perpetuate the biggest scam in American history.” He slammed Trump for his fraudulent business dealings, and Trump’s small hands.

Lindsey Graham said “Trump is a kook, a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. Trump does not represent the Republican Party, Trump will undercut everything we stand for. We need to tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

Why does CMR support Marjorie Taylor Green?

So why the turnaround? Party over country to hold power. They don’t want to lose the votes from Trump’s base. The solution is term limits. No more pandering, and being focused only on reelection, nor having career politicians. Two terms for Senate …12 years, and six terms for the House …12 years. That’s plenty of time for members from both parties.

Richard Trerise

Spokane