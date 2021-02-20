Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Stick to the vaccination plan

I understand the need to reopen schools, however when you read the ages of COVID-related deaths, the data shows stick to current guidelines. On February 15, the Spokane County COVID death chart shows that out of 546 deaths, only 17 are under 50. Another 31 between 50 and 59. The most at risk are the elderly.

Before we move to other groups. let’s protect the most at risk. As many are finding, just getting a vaccine is like winning the lottery. Stick to the plan, take care of the high risk.

Brad Wood

Nine Mile Falls

 

