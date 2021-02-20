Website for vaccination

Why did the programmers make it so complicated to navigate the website? Some of the first people eligible for the vaccine are over 65. Can’t the sign-up process be geares toward them?

Since we are in Spokane County, couldn’t that area be the only one on the website? I was there for a long time trying to see where to go next. If the idea is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, can’t the programmers make it user friendly? Yes, I think they can and should.

Gladys Rivers

Spokane