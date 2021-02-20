Website for vaccination
Sat., Feb. 20, 2021
Why did the programmers make it so complicated to navigate the website? Some of the first people eligible for the vaccine are over 65. Can’t the sign-up process be geares toward them?
Since we are in Spokane County, couldn’t that area be the only one on the website? I was there for a long time trying to see where to go next. If the idea is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, can’t the programmers make it user friendly? Yes, I think they can and should.
Gladys Rivers
Spokane