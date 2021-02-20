Well-deserved thanks

I just returned from receiving my first COVID-19 vaccination at the Spokane Arena. I was amazed by the organization and efficiency of the process. My total time there was on the order of 30-35 minutes including a 15-minute observation period after the injection during which I received an appointment for my second dose. To CHAS and its employees, the National Guard members, all of the volunteers and other staff, THANK YOU. It must be tiring dealing with so many vaccinations every day but everyone was helpful and kind. It was an impressive display of what our public health system can accomplish.

To those who have yet to get an appointment: I know it can be a little frustrating, I got mine on the third week trying. But as vaccine supplies improve and stabilize and the initial demand surge subsides, it should become easier.

Mike Perrin

Spokane Valley