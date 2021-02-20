Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Well-deserved thanks

I just returned from receiving my first COVID-19 vaccination at the Spokane Arena. I was amazed by the organization and efficiency of the process. My total time there was on the order of 30-35 minutes including a 15-minute observation period after the injection during which I received an appointment for my second dose. To CHAS and its employees, the National Guard members, all of the volunteers and other staff, THANK YOU. It must be tiring dealing with so many vaccinations every day but everyone was helpful and kind. It was an impressive display of what our public health system can accomplish.

To those who have yet to get an appointment: I know it can be a little frustrating, I got mine on the third week trying. But as vaccine supplies improve and stabilize and the initial demand surge subsides, it should become easier.

Mike Perrin

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430