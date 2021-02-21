How do they decide?

In 1998, the senior senator from our Idaho neighbor, Mike Crapo, was a member of the House of Representative, and voted to impeach President Clinton. In 1999, Crapo was in the U.S. Senate, and voted to convict Clinton.

In 2021, Sen. Crapo voted to acquit President Trump.

I’d like to hear Sen. Crapo explain why he thinks Bill Clinton lying about his sex life was a greater threat to our country than a mob rampaging through the Capitol, trying to kill Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi.

Bart Preecs

Spokane