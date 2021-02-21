Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Rent control and wage hikes

Leave it up to Democrats to get it backwards by running Washington state’s minimum wage up to $13.50 an hour before putting rent control measures in place. Now look at the high rent mess our state is in.

After all the landlords throughout the state got done high-fiving each other that minimum wage was going up multiple years in a row they jacked up their rents accordingly to get their overly fair share of that extra paycheck money. The same one-room apartments and tiny houses they have been renting since the 1980s, probably with the same appliances from the 1980s, went from $500.00 a month eight yrs ago to $1,050.00 a month now. 40-plus-year-old rentals getting ransom-rent pricing. Fix your mistake, Democrats, and push for rent control measures.

And the folks that say housing developers won’t build in Washington state if rent and housing prices are too low are idiots. Our state has plenty of hometown developers and contractors already and plenty of them will build here in the best of times and worst of times — and we should not court out-of-state dollars to develop our cities and towns for housing.

J.L. Darby

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430