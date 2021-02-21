Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

This is our mess

Our leaders look for motives for spiraling internal violence and hatred as polarization of our society continues. Why do Americans surge toward fascism, xenophobia and materialism? These are values modeled by our most persuasive institutions which, emboldened by power and self-righteousness, distort the sharing and peace in the religions, philosophies and constitutions of our cultures, to convince us overwhelming force is sacred.

You see this. Fleeing reality, someone attacks Spokane’s most prominent Jewish symbols. Self-described patriots attack their own government in fealty to a corporate paragon of immorality. The next mass shooting looms, as gun rights outweigh human connections. People rail against inconvenience rather than contain a deadly pandemic.

The marginalized are legally murdered to provide the privileged an illusion of security. To protect corporate profits, politicians and media ignore the treaty to ban nuclear weapons. Washington state parks are surrendered to Navy SEAL practicing their next violation of international law. Our U.S. representative can’t decide if she represents Trump, Republicans, the 5th District, or her loyalists, but joins Democrats in always abetting lethal militarism.

Against better judgment, best interests, international law, human decency, climate science, and common sense, the U.S. chooses violence, military superiority. That’s where our money, adulation and hope go, and where violent motivations arise. Glorification of gory past wars locks in the stupid, endless present wars and fights between neighbors, robbing us of imagination and enlightenment that create peace. This is not up to the next generation. It’s our mess.

Rusty Nelson

Rockford, Wash.

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430