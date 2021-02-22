Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Congressional priorities

We are disappointed our local representative did not follow in the patriotic path of their colleague Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, whose statement suggested the then President of the United States had deliberately abandoned Vice President Mike Pence and the lawmakers to the insurrectionists.

But now it is time to get back to work, so more sedition does not push us into another civil war - this time over democracy itself and the Constitutional declaration that “All men are created equal.” (and if you want to change anything, change it to “People” and pass the ERA)

And so our 1st priority should be to pass H.R.1 and H.R.4

Our 2nd priority is to pass a new Fairness Doctrine that would cover ALL media, old , new, and whatever is invented in the future. We need truth, not “alternative facts”, and opinions need to be boldly labeled as “may not be based on facts” like labels on rear view mirrors.

Karen Latch

Springdale, Wash.

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430