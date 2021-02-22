Congressional priorities

We are disappointed our local representative did not follow in the patriotic path of their colleague Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, whose statement suggested the then President of the United States had deliberately abandoned Vice President Mike Pence and the lawmakers to the insurrectionists.

But now it is time to get back to work, so more sedition does not push us into another civil war - this time over democracy itself and the Constitutional declaration that “All men are created equal.” (and if you want to change anything, change it to “People” and pass the ERA)

And so our 1st priority should be to pass H.R.1 and H.R.4

Our 2nd priority is to pass a new Fairness Doctrine that would cover ALL media, old , new, and whatever is invented in the future. We need truth, not “alternative facts”, and opinions need to be boldly labeled as “may not be based on facts” like labels on rear view mirrors.

Karen Latch

Springdale, Wash.