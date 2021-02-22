Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Source-free plan

Has anyone else noticed that the safe reopening documents on the governor’s website have an absence of citations and references to scientific documents that support the plan?

When facts are introduced, paraphrased, interpreted, or used to develop conclusions in a published document, it is standard practice to provide a source. Since the governor has publicly claimed that his plan is backed by science, these documents should include sources and explain the interpretation of the sources.

I want the governor to release all sources and the basis for all parts of the plan to the public immediately. The people of Washington have the right to know the basis for plan that Is impacting our everyday lives.

Aimee S. Navickis-Brasch, Ph.D., P.E.

Spokane

 

