Recently, I was fortunate to be able to attend the “Downton Abbey” display at the MAC. Kudos to the Civic Theater for a job well done. The show was impressive and most enjoyable.

I hope anyone that enjoyed “Downton Abbey” will have the opportunity to attend this show. As usual, the Civic Theater did a superb job. I will continue to support the Civic when the entertainment venues are able to open again.

Donna Bondahl

Spokane