Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Vaccinations done well

As a retired registered nurse with a portion of my career working in emergency and intensive care and as infection control nurse in long-term care, I have followed the COVID pandemic very closely.

I certainly don’t know all of the details of the CHAS mass vaccination service being handed over to the Department of Health. Initially, I had the supply-related problems obtaining an appointment. However, once arriving at the Arena I was very impressed by the organization and detail of the operation. From pulling into the parking lot, going through the various stations inside, I was so impressed by all the people.

Thank you CHAS for the wonderful service and to the Washington National Guard, nursing and pharmacy students and all the others who participated in making this such a success.

Carol Belton

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430