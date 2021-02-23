Vaccinations done well

As a retired registered nurse with a portion of my career working in emergency and intensive care and as infection control nurse in long-term care, I have followed the COVID pandemic very closely.

I certainly don’t know all of the details of the CHAS mass vaccination service being handed over to the Department of Health. Initially, I had the supply-related problems obtaining an appointment. However, once arriving at the Arena I was very impressed by the organization and detail of the operation. From pulling into the parking lot, going through the various stations inside, I was so impressed by all the people.

Thank you CHAS for the wonderful service and to the Washington National Guard, nursing and pharmacy students and all the others who participated in making this such a success.

Carol Belton

Spokane