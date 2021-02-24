A bad idea

Of all of the insane ideas on the administration’s agenda — and there are many — the idea of forgiveness of any part, or all of student loans is one that defies logic.

How can you ask the taxpayer to help fund forgiveness of student loans? How would the millions of parents who sacrificed, i.e., taking out second mortgages, etc., to help their sons or daughters through college feel about that, let alone the millions of college graduates that took on multiple part time jobs, summer jobs, and even full-time jobs to earn their degree?

This writer earned a bachelor of business degree while attending classes full time and working full time as a hospital orderly from 11:15 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. While earning a master of business degree he worked as a substitute teacher and managed a Shell gas station several evenings a week.

And what does this say to those who are beginning their university education? Will they go into debt thinking that at the end of the day, their loans will be forgiven? Getting a teaching degree or nursing degree or any degree at an expensive college such as Gonzaga is a personal decision when you can get an equivalent degree at a state university or going the junior college route and finishing at a state university, thus accruing less debt.

On the other hand, I guess this is one way to buy future votes for the party!

Bernie Korth

Spokane