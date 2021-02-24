Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A bad idea

Of all of the insane ideas on the administration’s agenda — and there are many — the idea of forgiveness of any part, or all of student loans is one that defies logic.

How can you ask the taxpayer to help fund forgiveness of student loans? How would the millions of parents who sacrificed, i.e., taking out second mortgages, etc., to help their sons or daughters through college feel about that, let alone the millions of college graduates that took on multiple part time jobs, summer jobs, and even full-time jobs to earn their degree?

This writer earned a bachelor of business degree while attending classes full time and working full time as a hospital orderly from 11:15 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. While earning a master of business degree he worked as a substitute teacher and managed a Shell gas station several evenings a week.

And what does this say to those who are beginning their university education? Will they go into debt thinking that at the end of the day, their loans will be forgiven? Getting a teaching degree or nursing degree or any degree at an expensive college such as Gonzaga is a personal decision when you can get an equivalent degree at a state university or going the junior college route and finishing at a state university, thus accruing less debt.

On the other hand, I guess this is one way to buy future votes for the party!

Bernie Korth

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430