A disturbing letter

Jim McDevitt’s letter of February 13 (“End the foolishness”) rebuked Democrats’ second impeachment of Donald Trump. This is not the first time I have disagreed or been disappointed with what McDevitt writes, but it’s the first time I found his words disturbing.

McDevitt calls the impeachment attempt “foolish and counterproductive,” but makes no mention of Trump’s relentless efforts to overturn the election, nor Trump’s January 6 actions. By denigrating the process of holding Trump accountable, McDevitt’s words dismiss legitimate concerns held by many and further stoke passions on both the left and right. Is this wise or productive?

McDevitt asks for unity but states the impeachment “appears to be rooted in pure vengeance and not the interests of the nation.” The words for unity ring hollow when opponents’ motives are questioned without regret for Trump’s actions.

McDevitt also calls for leadership. However, as former temporary Director of Law Enforcement (Interim Police Chief) for Spokane, his letter makes no comment of support for U.S. Capitol police officers who admirably fought the domestic terrorism uprising. I’m sure this omission is accidental, but it speaks to putting partisanship ahead of leadership.

Although McDevitt has a right to oppose Trump’s second impeachment, his strenuous reproach of Democrats is very disconcerting. The words of a former U.S. attorney matter.

I respect McDevitt’s long record of public service and don’t question his integrity or convictions. But I do question overlooking Trump’s actions and the lack of charity toward those who consider the former president a danger to democracy.

Dave Wilson

Spokane