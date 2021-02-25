100 years ago in Spokane: A killing suspect’s daughter said he wasn’t insane and demanded he stand trial

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

A surprise twist complicated the insanity defense of Harry Williams, 84, who was accused of shooting Jack Batten, a city firefighter, at Williams’ farm near Deep Creek.

The state had arranged for an insanity hearing before a board of physicians, based on Williams’ erratic actions before and after the shooting. Now, Williams’ daughter filed a surprise motion alleging Williams was not insane and demanding a jury trial.

The motion was granted.

Batten was shot when he attempted to bring the aged recluse some groceries. Batten was described as an old friend of Williams and had visited him often. Williams, who had exhibited some increasingly paranoid behavior, had rigged up a rifle to discharge if anyone tried to open the door.

From the unrequited romance file: E.F. Woehl was bringing a highly unusual lawsuit against Verna Swantkowski for jilting him at the altar (well, almost at the altar). Now, a judge asked him to itemize his losses.

Woehl claimed he spent a lot of money on Verna on presents, meals and travel before she announced she wasn’t going to marry him after all.The judge told Woehl he needed to specify exactly what he spent and where. Woehl’s attorney said he would produce a list “as long as your arm.”

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1993: A truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb failed to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.)