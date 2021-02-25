Boys academy doesn’t belong

We are concerned about the proposed Liberty Boys Academy and spectator sports facility to be located outside the City of Liberty Lake close to the lake. The developer’s plans are for a K–12 private boys school with a 100,000-square-foot athletic facility (nearly half the size of the new Ridgeline HS), a 3,000-seat spectator sports arena (compared to 2,300 seats at CVHS, with parking for 200 cars) for regional events as a pathway for professional rugby players.

We oppose this project because this use is not conforming to the designated Rural Traditional zoning and is outside the Urban Growth Boundary. This development would result in significant negative impacts due to its location in a rural area including increased traffic; impaired safety and access for emergency responders; impaired access to all homes on the west and south sides of Liberty Lake; with light and noise pollution, and stormwater runoff to the lake from the sports arena and parking lots.

This non-conforming development would require infrastructure be developed outside the Urban Growth Boundary in an area designated by the Urban Growth Plan as not appropriate for future high density or commercial development, which this project clearly is.

This proposed development is, directly or indirectly, a private for-profit enterprise designed to develop a pipeline of professional rugby players for the developer’s professional rugby team, the Utah Warriors. It is wholly inappropriate and contrary to Spokane County zoning at this location.

Bob and Robynn McKean

Liberty Lake