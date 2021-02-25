Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Foreign aid can help the U.S.

Our nation is clearly struggling to get back on its feet. A surprising way to facilitate its return to normalcy is through foreign aid. While this may seem contradictory as hundreds of thousands of Americans are suffering at home, helping other countries is a return on investment for the U.S.

It’s simple. We all do better, when we all do better. The U.S. provided $5.6 billion of aid to South Korea in the ‘60s and now receives $56 billion annually in U.S. exports. $2.8 billion of foreign aid was sent to Brazil and now we receive $39.5 billion annually in exports. The list goes on. As people transition out of poverty they begin working towards middle and upper class living which creates new markets for us to tap into.

Without denying the dire degree of our domestic struggles, poverty stricken nations have been some of the places hit the hardest by the aftermath of the ongoing pandemic. Global extreme poverty levels are rising dramatically for the first time in nearly two decades. In addition, hunger levels could reach the highest they’ve been in over 10 years due to the impact of the pandemic on the global food system.

Domestic and foreign policy are not competing interests. Providing aid to other nations boosts our economy, protects our national security, reduces overpopulation, and more. In order to get back on our feet, the United States needs to encourage efforts both abroad and at home.

Mary Oancia

Spokane

 

