Opinion >  Letters

Glaring omission

“We stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters” (Feb. 14)

I was gratified and in support to see this statement in Sunday’s Spokesman-Review. As a Catholic I was taken back by the undersigned of the statement, with so many regional church leaders and councils and the glaring omission of the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane.

One of the main themes of Catholic social teaching is solidarity. We are obliged to stand up for people who are victims of persecution. What happened at the Temple Beth Shalom was an act of hate and never should be tolerated. I would hope in the future that the local leadership of the Catholic Church in Spokane would be the first to denounce such actions instead of being so loudly silent.

Bob Nedved

Spokane

 

