Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Saving salmon will save orcas

An orca calf (“New baby orca born to L pod” Spokesman-Review, February 18, 2021, p. C5) was born recently to its pod for the first time in two years.

But this source of joy for the orca has a strong statistical chance of turning to mourning for the baby’s death. Why? Orcas live on chinook salmon, whose numbers have dropped so severely in recent decades that both chinook and the orcas who survive on them are in jeopardy of extinction. Simply put, the orcas are starving to death, and the young are especially vulnerable.

But there is also a solution at hand in the proposal of Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) to revive chinook numbers by breaching the four dams on the Lower Snake to open up one of the richest salmon-spawning rivers in the Northwest.

My only suggestion is to take action as soon as possible. Time is of the essence in rescuing both species from the doom toward which heedless human intervention is pushing them.

Linda Carroll

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430