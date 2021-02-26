S-R’s news we can use

A recent book, “Ghosting the News,” by Margaret Sullivan, argues that local newspapers have been a pillar of American democracy since colonial times. While trust in major national institutions has plummeted, trust in local print media remains high. We still count on our hometown paper to give us the facts and to hold influential people accountable for their words and actions. When a paper ceases operation, it leaves its community vulnerable to being uninformed, misinformed, or disinformed.

While more and more U.S. newspapers are going out of business, the Spokesman continues to thrive by producing quality journalism on a daily basis. Today’s edition (Sunday, Feb. 21) was just the most recent example. It featured compelling stories about a migrant farm worker with COVID-19; a married couple who started a crafting business; a neighborhood home designed by an African-American architect; a native woman suffering from cancer; and some of the city’s homicide victims and their grieving families. These stories, and many others, have helped me feel more connected to my neighbors across the region amidst the pandemic.

I’d let my subscription lapse a while back, figuring it didn’t make any difference. Reading this book has convinced me otherwise. I’ve started my subscription up again and now read the Spokesman every day. Thank you to all the hard-working staff who make it worth my time and money.

Martin Hughes

Spokane