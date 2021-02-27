CMR ignores constituents

Today I had the pleasure to participate in the Evangelical Immigration Table, billed as an opportunity for Christians motivated by their faith to access their representatives in Congress, and request bipartisan immigration reform.

This was my first year to be involved with this organization. In years past, these meetings have happened in DC; however, due to COVID-19, our sessions happened over Zoom.

Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell each took time out of their busy schedules to listen to constituents and hear our concerns about how a broken system is hurting individuals and families, and damaging American well-being.

A former principal from a rural Washington school district shared how children of migrant workers changed as they learned how few opportunities would be available to them, although the United States was the only home they could remember.

A woman who has housed asylum seekers and former detainees spoke to the inhumanity of the system — which locks people up for months and years at a time — even though requesting asylum is a legal process in our country.

A Spokane employee of World Relief discussed the unseen obstacles refugees can face in finding work — such as the uncertainty of knowing when or if a loved one can join them here in the States.

These are stories Cathy McMorris Rodgers will not hear, since she chose not to have a staff member share thirty minutes with us.

In a democratic system, isn’t it the job of a representative to meet and listen to constituents?

Sarah Olson

Spokane