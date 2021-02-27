Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

The emperor has no clothes

As children, we hear many insightful stories that are simple, but often full of meaning. The one mentioned above seems to resonate with what is happening in our country today. Right before our eyes, we are seeing over and over the truth. Even though videos and pictures can be altered, it would have been an almost impossible undertaking to make fake videos of what happened that led up to and included the infamous events that took place on January 6, 2021.

Can we assume that most of the Republicans in the Senate and House, are seeing what you and I have been witnessing? Yet, they deny the truth (just like the adults in the children’s story) of what happened and who is responsible for inciting the mob, including our Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers?

Nancy Street

Cheney

 

