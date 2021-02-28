Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Cruelty amid a cold snap

Cups of hot soup put into red, chapped, trembling hands brought attention to the urgency of the life-threatening reality of the homeless in last week’s temperatures.

Many began to donate gloves, hand warmers, home-made hats and scarves to wrap around red, chapped faces and ears, socks for feet frozen from inadequate footwear, blankets, sleeping bags, tarps, coats, warm clothing hurriedly given out, coming late to find those who would be sleeping out in the weather, under the trestle on Browne Street.

Imagine coming with more hot soup to find the sidewalks there swept clean. The police had moved out the people so Geiger could “clean up” the place, adding many brand new items to the landfill. The exact things that were standing in the gap of a small bit of comfort for these folks barely surviving the excruciating cold snap.

Who does such a thing to another human being? Who is responsible for this cruelty added to suffering in the coldest nights of the year!!?? This absurdity has happened because not only are their items considered garbage, but they are also not valued as human beings by those who have the power to steal from the poorest.

These verses come to mind. Isaiah 5:20-21: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight.”

Tamela Mack

Spokane

 

