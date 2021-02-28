Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Free speech … for some

Why isn’t Mark Zuckerberg in jail? I thought it was a crime to lie to Congress?

Zuckerberg has done it at least twice as he told Congress both times his Facebook doesn’t censor conservatives. Yet now that his fellow Democrats have taken power, he is censoring thousands upon thousands of conservatives by removing them from Facebook. Free speech being stomped upon.

Where is the outrage by the pillars of free speech, the ACLU, the Associated Press, and the Democratic Party? Oh, I forgot they only believe in free speech for themselves and not for those who oppose them.

James Fry

Pullman

 

