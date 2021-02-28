Representative McMorris Rodgers signed on with other GOP House members to support the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit seeking the overthrow of election results of four other states. It was clearly a seditious use of judicial process by proposing the “by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States.” (U.S. Code 18 U.S.C. § 2384)

The election process they wanted to overturn is codified in the U. S. Constitution. Nothing in that founding document gives Texas the right to dictate the way other states run their elections. The Supreme Court agreed, and they therefore rejected the Texas AG lawsuit.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wrote a detailed letter to her fellow GOP members of the House titled “Upholding Our Fidelity to the Constitution.” In reading the letter online, you will understand why she has ended up in the cross hairs of the GOP and former president Trump. She had the outstanding courage to tell the truth.

Trump’s “Stop the Steal” message was a completely fabricated lie. Attorney General Barr refuted that lie when he said there was no evidence of election fraud that would preclude Joe Biden from becoming president.

The history books will tell the story about the GOP legislators who supported Donald Trump’s narcissistic madness in order to retain their political power. The online Atlantic magazine article titled ‘History Will Judge the Complicit’ is one well worth reading.

Mike McCarty

Spokane