A huge “thank you!”

To the very kind and gracious young men (snowmobilers ) visiting McCall, Idaho on Saturday 20 February, 2021.

On last Saturday my husband and I were scheduled to have our 2nd dose of the Covid Vaccine - very exciting! However, McCall area received 5-6 inches of snow during the night- snowplow had not arrived before we had to leave for town. Our car became stuck so badly in the snowbanks. I was racking my brain trying to think of anyone who could help us quickly- no friends had good enough power, or cables to drag us free of the snow. No time to wait for a tow truck.

There were SO many snowmobilers driving by our driveway with their big trailers, etc. I decided I had to go to the top of our driveway & flag someone down to help.

The first big truck who stopped was full of 6-8 young guys who jumped right out of their truck, started pushing, shoveling, backing up, pushing, even as exhaust fumes are clouding their faces! They never stopped until they drove my car up onto the road 30 minutes later! And then they had to shovel the huge berm of snow left by the city snowplow at our driveway.

The men are originally from Eastern Europe , Ukrainian, Russian & ??? They did not balk once at the miserable work that was needed.

They were in McCall for only 3 days to snowmobile - they missed 1/2 day of fun to free my car from the snowbank.

I’m sorry that I do not know their names but hoping that they or someone who knows them will relay this message.

And yes, I was only a few minutes late for my vaccine 2nd shot- we haven’t even had a reaction from the vaccine!

Vivian Driscoll

McCall, Idaho