Opinion >  Letters

Service members dedicated to mission

I served as a clinical psychologist at Fairchild Air Force Base, in the mental health clinic for 8 years, ending 30 SEP 2020. Since the U.S. military is now concerned about whether it has sheltered service members with extremist views, I thought some people might value hearing about my experiences in confidential conversations with thousands of service members, in terms of attitudes or behaviors that are antagonistic to the rule of law or DOD missions.

In my clinical work and my personal relationships with service members, I heard about a lot of personal concerns, including some political feelings and unusual personal value systems. Of course many had complaints about their chain of command, and many were eager to leave the service. But to the credit of virtually all service members I was around, there was a fantastic level of self-inhibition and submission to the DOD mission. I never heard evidence of any distinctly subversive, counter-mission, anti-constitutional, anarchistic ideas or motivations. No extreme racism or other highly offensive beliefs.

With one troubling exception: a bumper sticker I saw several times at FAFB that says something like “If you don’t want to stand behind our soldiers, feel free to stand in front of them,” with a soldier kneeling with aimed rifle (suggesting U.S. military members might execute U.S. citizens for not being supportive). This clearly is a very threatening message, destructive to faith in law and order, antithetical to all branches’ customs and courtesies.

I hope this is somehow useful, and maybe reassuring.

Daniel Rial, Ph.D.

Spokane

 

