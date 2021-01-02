Do the math

So, Mitch killed the $2,000 COVID payment.

Again, folks, a reminder that Mitch and those in Congress take home a whopping $14,000 a month. They get paid even when not in session, which is almost one-third of the year. Many/most Republicans begrudged that initial $600.

To put it another way, in these nine months of shutdown, with millions out of work, business closed either temporarily or closing forever, and an American dying from COVID every 20 seconds — all while Mitch and Congress have taken home a staggering $126,000.

While many/most Republicans scowl at the $1,200 paid out in March, and the $600 coming soon. That’s $1,800 in 9 months. People should be totally OUTRAGED. Why not folks: a government by and for the people. We should be taking names of those in Congress on where they stand, both parties. So where does CMR stand?

Richard Trerise

Spokane