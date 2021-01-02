Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Downright embarrassing

Isn’t it sad to know that the leader of this amazing country is showing how uncaring he is by golfing for days while the country battles a once in a century pandemic and an economic implosion?

Isn’t it also unfortunate that we have elected officials like Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse that are putting party over country by supporting this pouy, spoiled leader by signing their names to the Texas lawsuit trying to take the decision away from voters?

Someone, please explain to me how anyone with any sense of integrity and honesty can support any of these people. I’m embarrassed to admit they are Americans.

Manuel X. Palazzo

Richland

 

