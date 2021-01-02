Seven questions

So… this whole election thing seems to boil down to whether seven things did, or did not happen. Imagine a yes/no check box following each question.

1) Were Dominion voting machines vulnerable to outside manipulation?

2) On election night, did an unprecedented stoppage of vote counting in at least five swing states occur at approximately the same time?

3) Are there over a thousand sworn, under penalty of perjury, signed affidavits by election officials alleging widespread and varying electoral improprieties?

4) Do many key vote tabulations defy the laws governing the science of mathematical probability?

5) Have actions taken place to purposely obscure ballot verification and authenticity protocols?

6) Was the COVID pandemic used to unconstitutionally change some states’ election laws?

7) Is there an orchestrated effort to quell asking the preceding questions?

If you’ve got more yea than nay you’re a Scarecrow, otherwise a Tin Man.

Oh! One more box to check; Do you believe that the ends justify the means?

William Baxley

Spokane