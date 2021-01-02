Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Seven questions

So… this whole election thing seems to boil down to whether seven things did, or did not happen. Imagine a yes/no check box following each question.

1) Were Dominion voting machines vulnerable to outside manipulation?

2) On election night, did an unprecedented stoppage of vote counting in at least five swing states occur at approximately the same time?

3) Are there over a thousand sworn, under penalty of perjury, signed affidavits by election officials alleging widespread and varying electoral improprieties?

4) Do many key vote tabulations defy the laws governing the science of mathematical probability?

5) Have actions taken place to purposely obscure ballot verification and authenticity protocols?

6) Was the COVID pandemic used to unconstitutionally change some states’ election laws?

7) Is there an orchestrated effort to quell asking the preceding questions?

If you’ve got more yea than nay you’re a Scarecrow, otherwise a Tin Man.

Oh! One more box to check; Do you believe that the ends justify the means?

William Baxley

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430