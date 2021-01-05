Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Those of us who know …

We are rapidly approaching the day for electors to vote for president. Seven states have conflicting votes: seven Democrat governors submitted seven Democrat elector names and seven state houses submitted seven Republican elector names. (The Constitution says state LEGISLATURES are to determine the electors.) If it continues that way through the actual voting, the Constitution says the president of the Senate must send the issue to the House for resolution. When the House votes, each state has one vote. How easy (or hard) do you think it will be for the Constitution to be followed?

This has been in the works for nearly three months — ever since November 3. How many people know about it? The mainstream media has blanked out all the news about this. Only those of us who get alternative media know. The media has essentially been brainwashing the public to expect Biden to win easily. How will the public (particularly left-wing Democrats, Antifa, and other left wing groups) respond? We saw the beginning of their response when it appeared Trump might win the primary election. Because the election was rigged, Biden got a sudden surge of votes, so the threat of riots subsided.

If Trump wins and there is inadequate provision to control the riots, the media can blame itself.

Allen Marsh

Post Falls

 

