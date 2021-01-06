Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Ramp up vaccinations

Suggestion for Spokane Health District: use the million dollars county commissioners just gave you to rent the Arena, set up a hundred stations, hire WSU nursing students and WSU/UW medical students to vaccinate people, and call in each age group (age 85 and older today, age 84 and older tomorrow, etc) to come to the Arena and get their shots.

How can we hope to control COVID-19 if we don’t vaccinate on a mass scale? Going one by one to the doctor’s office won’t cut it.

Don Peters

Spokane

 

