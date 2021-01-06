State-supported Big Oil

So from what I have learned so far, the Washington state Department of Licensing is collecting $75-plus from all hybrid and electric car owners on top of their registration fees and giving the money to power companies such as Avista so they can have charging stations.

The catch? Lol. In less than two years all these power companies will be using these very machines to charge hybrid and electric car owners for charging their vehicles. So we are paying taxes to build the infrastructure for these companies to charge us. That would be like you paying taxes to Chevron so they can open a gas station to take your money.

Interestingly every report and every research done by all parties (including the independent Consumers Report) show that 98% of the hybrid/electric car owners will not use these stations anyway. Department of Licensing will not answer any questions on this. So we the hybrid/electric drivers are being punished, even penalized for trying to do the right thing.

So technically the state of Washington is supporting the oil companies.

Nima Michael

Spokane