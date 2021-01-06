Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

State-supported Big Oil

So from what I have learned so far, the Washington state Department of Licensing is collecting $75-plus from all hybrid and electric car owners on top of their registration fees and giving the money to power companies such as Avista so they can have charging stations.

The catch? Lol. In less than two years all these power companies will be using these very machines to charge hybrid and electric car owners for charging their vehicles. So we are paying taxes to build the infrastructure for these companies to charge us. That would be like you paying taxes to Chevron so they can open a gas station to take your money.

Interestingly every report and every research done by all parties (including the independent Consumers Report) show that 98% of the hybrid/electric car owners will not use these stations anyway. Department of Licensing will not answer any questions on this. So we the hybrid/electric drivers are being punished, even penalized for trying to do the right thing.

So technically the state of Washington is supporting the oil companies.

Nima Michael

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430