Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Students need support system

When district administrators say that the local levy covers significant pitfalls of the state education system, they aren’t kidding.

According to the website for Spokane Public Schools, the salaries for 20 of 77 counselors, 46 of 152 custodians, and 32 of 48 total technology support staff are covered by the local levy. Together with various special education and extracurricular programs, these costs make up 13.6 percent of the district’s overall budget — not an insignificant amount.

It is easy for me to see why these programs are critical for keeping public schools afloat, even more so in a time of extreme emotional and economic hardship, but that may be because I benefit from the system every day as a student at North Central High School. I’ve experienced the benefits of having a robust support system at every step of my educational journey. I’ve experienced the benefits of having well-paid teachers and school staff that care about their students. I’ve experienced the benefits of having programs and policies that work to further equity and opportunity in our community.

If you need a simpler message, hear this: A child’s school is the most substantial presence in their life because of the support it provides. The children of Spokane need that support more than ever right now, so schools need your support as well. Help give a sense of normalcy to the children in your life by fully funding our schools and programs.

Jacob Gannon

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430