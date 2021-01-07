A question for us all

Thanks to William Baxley (“Seven questions,” Jan 2) for laying out so completely the rumors and conjectures associated with the lawsuits filed by the party of the POTUS and our own Cathy McMorris Rodgers (CMR). Baxley put forward the questions in language that suggests they have some basis in the universe of actual fact, evidence and truth. Fortunately, they do not.

In reality, the 59 lawsuits filed by the POTUS and other actors in his and CMR’s party have all been rejected by the courts — including those presided over by judges nominated and installed by the party of CMR and the POTUS.

Finally, I do appreciate the question Baxley ended his Letter to the Editor with because it’s one we all need to answer: Do you believe that the ends justify the means?

Jet Tilley

Spokane