Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

A question for us all

Thanks to William Baxley (“Seven questions,” Jan 2) for laying out so completely the rumors and conjectures associated with the lawsuits filed by the party of the POTUS and our own Cathy McMorris Rodgers (CMR). Baxley put forward the questions in language that suggests they have some basis in the universe of actual fact, evidence and truth. Fortunately, they do not.

In reality, the 59 lawsuits filed by the POTUS and other actors in his and CMR’s party have all been rejected by the courts — including those presided over by judges nominated and installed by the party of CMR and the POTUS.

Finally, I do appreciate the question Baxley ended his Letter to the Editor with because it’s one we all need to answer: Do you believe that the ends justify the means?

Jet Tilley

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430