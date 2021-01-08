It’s not that simple

If she were writing from the usual secular-political standpoint we could simply label Elaine Stanovsky’s guest opinion (“Whether to gather? People of faith must do better,” Dec. 22) as “more of the same old” which we constantly hear from the media, but she is writing as Bishop J.W. Stanovsky. She writes that she is “speaking as a Christian leader of 65% of Americans who identify as Christians …” How she comes up with that precise percentage I have no idea. (Scores of Americans falsely assume they are Christians simply by being born in America).

Since Bishop Stanovsky refers to Jesus and quotes a mite of Scripture in dogmatic challenge to Christians to follow government mandates regarding the dreaded virus, we can safely assume she professes to be speaking from a biblical foundation. (S-R, Dec. 22, 2020).

In truth, it is by no means as simple as Bishop Stanovsky states the matter if one cites scriptural instruction and example. We letter writers are restricted to only 250 words, but read Acts chapters 4 and 5, and especially Acts 5:29. When “the powers that be” tried to stop this assembling to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Peter sternly replied, “We ought to obey God rather than men.”

Yes, Christians should be and are concerned for saving peoples lives in the “here and now,” but the primary Gospel mission is the saving of “souls” for eternity. SO, I’d love to hear how Bishop Stanovsky deals with Hebrews chapter 10, verses 23 through 27.

Ken Campbell

Deer Park