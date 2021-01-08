Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Madsen got it right`

While I often disagree with Spokesman columnist Sue Lani Madsen, I completely agree with her thatt “Columnists have biases; news accounts shouldn’t,” (Dec. 31st).

I appreciate being reminded that columnists can have biases, and by knowing that we can consider their articles accordingly. I also appreciated her letting us know that bias ratings that are available from MediaBiasFactCheck.com, and that the S-R is rated as “least biased.” That is helpful as I daily read about local, national, and international news in this paper.

Greg Plummer

Spokane

 

