CMR is an accessory

Note to Cathy. I just heard your “backpedal” apology on CNN regarding your participation in the coup caucus to overturn the votes of millions of people in this country during the recent elections. The resulting riots and vandalism of the United States capital are pretty much understandable given the directions, encouragement and speeches of your political master. Essentially you drove the getaway car, you are an accessory to the fact and there is no going back - no apology suffices and no mulligans allowed - you are complicit in those actions.

I’ve not voted for a Republican since George Nethercutt lied to us about supporting and honoring the term limits policy he ran on. Here is what I can and will do. If there is an honorable Republican in this 5th District, someone how has a scintilla of morals and ethics and can tell right from wrong that will primary you, I will vote for him/her in the next primary regardless of policy differences. If he/she wins at least we will have some representation to be proud of.

Barry Cross

Spokane