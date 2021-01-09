Insurrection on January 6th

This day will live in infamy and I don’t know what to do with all my rage. This toxic stew has been brewing for the last four years of this administration, led by a disgrace of a man who has been a disgrace of a president.

I hold not only our current administration responsible , but also the members of the Republican Party who showed no desire to stop this man as he tore apart the founding truths of our nation.

I implore all those who believe in truth and justice, and in law and order to stand up and make their voices heard.

It is time to make clear that the votes were counted and we must support a peaceful transition of power.

Beth Brasch

Spokane