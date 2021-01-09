Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Insurrection on January 6th

This day will live in infamy and I don’t know what to do with all my rage. This toxic stew has been brewing for the last four years of this administration, led by a disgrace of a man who has been a disgrace of a president.

I hold not only our current administration responsible , but also the members of the Republican Party who showed no desire to stop this man as he tore apart the founding truths of our nation.

I implore all those who believe in truth and justice, and in law and order to stand up and make their voices heard.

It is time to make clear that the votes were counted and we must support a peaceful transition of power.

Beth Brasch

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430