Opinion >  Letters

Our democracy

We need to be very aware and concerned about our country.

I never imagined we could turn into a dictatorship.

However, I feel we are only a few danger steps away from one.

We have a president not accepting a legal election as pointed out by numerous court challenges.

A president who is encouraging a demonstration in DC on January 6th, which is a signal to the proud boys, and they come ARMED. Why is this??

A sitting senator from Texas stating we need to resort to violence to OVERTURN the election !!!

Legislators stating they will not support the will of the people based on statements not FACTS!

Study some history. Hitler did not come into power overnight.

However he did as people let him!

The far right says we are headed for socialism, the reality is we are headed for a FACIST state if they get their way. If not now, perhaps in the future.

DO NOT LET THIS HAPPEN! There are tipping points in the course of history. We re now at this point!

Keep in mind the trumpies do not travel with FACTS, only statements.

Be a fact finder.

I am very concerned!!

BE VERY AFRAID!!! On Friday, the pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence should be arrested for treason and executed by firing squad. The end of democracy will come wrapped in a flag carrying a bible!!!!!

Dave Goebbert

Spokane

 

