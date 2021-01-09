Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Time for the 25th!

How much more proof does America need to witness in order to come to the realization that President Trump is mentally unfit to remain in office? What’s happening in Washington DC has been instigated by a delusional president. We have witnessed events that happen only in third world countries or dystopian movies. The U.S. Capitol was breached because Donald J. Trump let it happen.

Someone needs to restore sanity for the remaining days of the Trump administration. Cabinet members should come to their senses and invoke the 25th Amendment. Vice President Pence can oversee the peaceful transition of the presidency to Joseph R. Biden Jr., maybe preventing the total collapse of the United States Government.

These are strange and unusual times. Anything is possible in the current political climate during these trying times. Why not invoke the 25th Amendment? As surreal as this sounds, this would be a fitting culmination to the insanity of the Trump administration.

Joe Rodriguez Jr.

Spokane

 

