It was inevitable that some Trump supporters would use violence in an attempted coup d’etat. Throughout his campaigns and one term, Trump has repeatedly suggested using violence and even now still lies about the election being stolen, rigged, & fraudulent.

It is therefore with great disgust I read Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers’ self-serving, posterior-covering statement. Encourages Trump to put an end to this madness, does she? Too little, too late.

She acts like she’s doing us a favor instead of being complicit in the sedition. George Bush said, “This was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods & false hopes.” She’s given credence to these lies, thereby inciting these domestic terrorists & traitors.

But as all of her so-called concerns have been litigated and found to be without merit the outcome was a fait accompli, thus her plan to object was clearly a political stunt. And she folded as soon as the consequences of her actions actually affected her for once.

Now she scrambles to try to be on the right side of history. Again, too late. Her enablers/accomplices here in the 5th District will absolve her but historians will study this insurrection and see her as Collaboratin’ Cathy. God bless America.

Kevin Quaid

Spokane Valley